Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand Continue Heated Feud Over Saudi League

Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher’s online feud over Saudi Arabia continues to heat up following their recent retorts online. Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher hit back at his former England teammate Ferdinand after the latter criticized his comments on the nature of the recent high-profile transfers to Saudi Arabia.

Carragher has voiced his concern over players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema and Eduoard Mendy moving to the Saudi Pro League in their primes.

He even went as far as to accuse the nation of ‘sports washing’ amid confirmation that Wolves star Ruben Neves had joined Al Hilal, despite previously voicing his desire to play Champions League football from next season.

Carragher’s comments did not sit well with Ferdinand who took to his YouTube channel ‘Vibe with FIVE’ and lashed out at his former England teammate in an explosive rant.

Ferdinand went on to point out Carragher’s silence over his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard’s appointment as the manager of Saudi side Al-Ettifaq and called him out on his hypocrisy.

“Jamie, Jamie Carragher, where are you man?" he began. “I heard a lot of talk, a lot of negativity about Saudi. ‘Oh Bernardo Silva, I can’t believe it, it’s a disgrace, it needs investigating…Steven Gerrard’s gone. You used to carry his boots and his bags at Anfield to games. Your boy’s gone over there, I’ve not heard a peep out of you," Ferdinand said.

An angered Carragher was quick to reply and took to Twitter to give it back to the former United center-back.

“Never criticised Silva, [Karim] Benzema, [Ruben] Neves or SG [Gerrard], I don’t like Saudi trying to buy football like they have Golf. I knew you’d be all over it Rio, like you were in Qatar!" tweeted Carragher.

Carragher then accused Ferdinand of missing the BBC’s coverage of the opening game of the World Cup because he didn’t want to criticise his “paymaster".

The BBC slammed the Qatari government during the tournament for the lack of human rights in the country, with the famed footballers and pundits such as Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer temporarily quitting their show ‘Match Of The Day’ in order to stand in solidarity with the underprivileged people in Qatar.

Despite the history between Carragher and Ferdinand in recent years, it remains to be seen how and when this latest round of war-of-words will end between the two legends.