‘You Haven't a Clue': Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville in a Heated Debate Over Liverpool's Transfer Tactics

Former Liverpool defender has lashed out at his Manchester United counterpart Gary Neville after he claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s success had “shielded” the club’s owners in recent years.

When the news of Liverpool’s third bid for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia being rejected came on Monday evening, Neville and Carragher quickly found themselves in a heated Twitter debate.

It was Carragher who responded to the news first saying, “This is embarrassing. Liverpool for years have got deals done quickly with no fuss.”

Neville was quick to take notice of Carragher’s frustration and responded, “Do you now agree that Klopp has shielded your owners for the last 5-6 years?”

Carragher did not take the former Manchester United icon’s words kindly as he replied, “Gary you haven’t a clue what’s going on at Liverpool!”

Carragher was not happy with Liverpool’s transfer drama surrounding Lavia.

He felt that if Liverpool did not think that the Belgian was worth £50 million, then they should just “move on”. He questioned club’s transfer strategy in pursuit of another upcoming talent Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Carragher also did not appreciate Neville’s cheeky comment amid the troublesome situation.

In his tweet, he further wrote, “The owners have a self-sustaining model that Klopp bought into and produced miracles.”

“Liverpool’s wage bill is 150M more than Arsenal’s. Just do the maths.”

Carragher also decided to get a little personal in his reply. He wrote, “Liverpool don’t have an investor (Peter Lim) as you do at Salford, where you & lads just get on a plane at the end of the season to beg him to spend more money!!”

Neville decided to close the heated exchange by saying, “Walls are closing in people. He’s getting tetchy.”

Carragher and Neville have often clashed on various issues even though both work as pundits for Sky Sports.

Despite the shared mutual respect, the duo isn’t scared of voicing their opinion to each other resulting in several heated exchanges in the past.

Liverpool have completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton in a £35 million deal. They also signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for another £60 million but the club is still in need of reinforcements having lost several first-team midfielders.

Southampton are firm in their valuation of Lavia at £50 million. It has been reported that Chelsea are also interested in signing the player. The 19-year-old currently has four years left on his contract.