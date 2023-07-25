Japan vs Costa Rica Live Football Streaming FIFA Women's World Cup: How to Watch Japan vs Costa Rica Coverage on TV And Online

Japan will be facing Costa Rica in a Group C fixture of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Japanese team are off to a brilliant start, currently holding the top position in their group. With their next victory, they would be looking to secure their spot in the playoffs of the marquee event.

The group-stage clash will be hosted at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand on July 26. Costa Rica would be looking to recover from their defeat in the opening game for a chance at the playoffs.

Japan Women completely crushed Zambia Women, humiliating them with a 5-0 defeat on matchday one of their World Cup campaign. Saturday’s fixture was no competition for Japan as they registered 25 shots in the game with 11 of them on target. Hinata Miyazawa opened the scoring for her team in minute 43 of the game, before the lead was doubled by Mina Tanaka in the second half. Miyazawa completed her brace in the 62nd minute after which Jun Endo and Riko Ueki got on the scoresheet as well.

Costa Rica Women suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Spanish women in their opening World Cup fixture. All three goals were conceded within a space of seven minutes. Spain were firing on all fronts as they registered a whopping 46 shots in the game while having 81 per cent of the possession. To make matters worse, the opening goal of the game was an own goal, conceded by Valeria del Campo.

Considering the stellar form of Japanese Women and Costa Rica Women’s opening performance, La Tricolor have very bleak chances of winning Wednesday’s group-stage clash.

Ahead of Wednesday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica will be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica will be played on July 26, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match Japan vs Costa Rica be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica will be played at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

What time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica begin?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Japan and Costa Rica will start at 10:30 AM IST on July 26, Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

Japan vs Costa Rica match will be telecasted on the DD Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA Women’s World Cup match live streaming?

Japan vs Costa Rica match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of Japan and Costa Rica For the FIFA Women’s World Cup game?

Japan Probable XI: Ayaka Yamashita, Rion Ishikawa, Saki Kumagai, Moeka Minami, Risa Shimizu, Fuka Nagano, Yui Hasegawa, Jun Endo, Aoba Fujino, Hinata Miyazawa, Mina Tanaka

Costa Rica Probable XI: Generis Perez, Fabiola Villalobos, Mariana Benavides, Valeria Del Campo, Maria Paula Coto, Gloriana Villalobos, Katherine Alvarado, Cristin Granados, Melissa Herrera, Priscila Chinchilla, Maria Paula Salas