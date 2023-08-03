Jeonbuk vs PSG Live Club Friendlies: How to Watch Jeonbuk vs PSG Coverage on TV And Online

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will take on the European giants Paris Saint-Germain FC in their first and only match of the Club Friendlies on the 3rd of August at the Busan Asiad Stadium in South Korea. Both teams are coming off losses and will be in search of gaining back their momentum.

PSG will be taking the field in South Korea to play their last preseason game and will be looking to gain some momentum and bounce back after a disappointing loss in their last two matches. PSG played without their superstars Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verrati and lost to Inter Milan in their last match by 2 goals to 1. PSG has not won a game in their last three matches with 2 losses to Milan and Cerezo Osaka and a draw against Christiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Jeonbuk on the flip side, will have a great opportunity to defeat a famed club like PSG and will also gain massive confidence in their ongoing K League 1 where they are seated at the 4th position currently. They were on the losing side in their last outing against Pohang Steelers and will look to come back to form through this friendly match.

When will the Jeonbuk vs PSG, Club Friendly be played?

The Jeonbuk vs PSG, Club Friendly will be played on Thursday, August 3rd.

Where will the Jeonbuk vs PSG, Club Friendly be played?

The Jeonbuk vs PSG, Club Friendly will be played at the Busan Asiad Stadium, Busan.

At what time will the Jeonbuk vs PSG, Club Friendly be played?

The Jeonbuk vs PSG, Club Friendly will start at 1:30 PM IST.

How to live stream Jeonbuk vs PSG, Club Friendly?

The Jeonbuk vs PSG, Club Friendly will be streamed live on the FanCode website in India.

How to watch Jeonbuk vs PSG, Club Friendly on TV?

The Jeonbuk vs PSG, Club Friendly will not be televised in India.

What are the probable XIs of the Jeonbuk vs PSG Club Friendly?

Jeonbuk Predicted XI – Jeon-hoon Kim, Tae-wook Jeong, Jeong-ho Hong, Ja-ryong Koo, Chul-soon Choi, Jin-seob Park, Kyo-won Han, Nana Boetang, Min-kyu Song, Gustavo, Seung-ho Paik

PSG Predicted XI – Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Ugarte, Fabian Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emirey, Marco Asensio, Carlos Soler, Vitinha