Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United Bid Values Club at Over 5 Billion Pounds

As the race to take control of probably the biggest sporting club in the world heats up, Jim Rattcliff and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani seem to be the two bidders vying for the ownership of the fabled football team.

Ratcliffe and Ineos may outbid a Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani in the battle to buy Manchester United, The Times reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Ineos is the only bidder to have valued the club higher than 5 billion pounds ($6.29 billion), the report added.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

United, one of club football’s greatest entities has been touted to undergo a change in ownership after the American owners of the team, the Glazers family said that they’d be open to listening to offers for the Manchester-based club.

The animosity between the Glazers and the faithful United fanbase had grown deeper over the years, following the Americans’ leveraged buyout of the club back in the year 2005.

The move by the late patriarch of the Glazers family, Malcolm, has caused unrest amongst the fans of the club and has damaged the overall health of the club in recent years.

Coupled to the off-field issues, United have had to endure a difficult decade, having not managed to claim the Premier League title even once since the departure of manager par excellence, Sir Alex Ferguson, after claiming the title in the 2012-13 season.

Many managers have tried the United hot seat since then including the likes of now West Ham boss David Moyes, Dutch veteran coach Louis Van Gaal, Portuguese mastermind Jose Mourinho and United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer without much success, barring a couple of cup runs.

United fans would demand a massive injection of funds from the new owners ahead of the upcoming season if England’s most successful team is to challenge for the title once again.

Erik ten Hag has revolutionized the United dressing room ever since his arrival from Dutch premier side Ajax, where he enjoyed domestic success and incredible European runs.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus was in the running alongside the aforementioned two names but dropped out following the second bid.

United are currently placed 4th in the league with 60 points to their name, 2 points behind third-placed Newcastle but with a game in hand. And the Manchester side could go above the Magpies with a win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here