Chelsea Considering Double Swap Deal With Atletico Madrid To Keep Joao Felix

Chelsea are willing to go through a stunning swap deal with Atletico Madrid as they look for ways to keep their star forward Joao Felix at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of his initial loan spell.

The Portuguese international, 23, had joined Chelsea during the January transfer window on a loan deal despite signing a new deal at Atletico. The London-based club is not willing to part ways with the young forward and want to sign a permanent deal, as per the Evening Standard.

Also Read: Should Manchester City’s Equaliser Against Real Madrid Have Been Overturned?

Atletico are demanding around £88 million for Felix.

Although Chelsea are enthusiastic about the forward, they are not ready to splash a big amount.

Atletico on their part are open to another loan deal, at a cost of about £16m.

Chelsea are contemplating a swap deal with Atletico after learning that the Spanish club are, in fact, interested in signing Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This swap deal is expected to reduce Felix’s asking price.

Felix also appears to be intent on staying at Stamford Bridge.

He is enjoying life at the club.

During Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth, Felix had showed off his Chelsea jersey as part of the celebration after scoring his third Premier League goal.

He has performed decently despite the club’s struggling in the league and they are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Also Read: The Tall Claims Made by Jake Paul And Nate Diaz Ahead of Showdown

With three goals in his 13 appearances since, Felix has managed to impress Chelsea bosses and now looks set for an extended stay in London ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are currently overseeing a new managerial appointment.

Reports suggest that former PSG and Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino could take charge .

It appears that the 51-year-old Argentinian will have a significant say over the transfer business once he joins. So, the immediate future of Felix might well be decided by the club’s next manager.

If Pochettino is appointed, he will have to trim Chelsea’s 32-man squad. The likes of Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mason Mount could all be sold.

top videos

There will be uncertainty surrounding these players until Chelsea appoints their next manager.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here