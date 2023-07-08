CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manoj MuntashirAjit PawarWest Bengal Panchayat ElectionAshes 2023
Home » Football » John Terry to Return to Chelsea Academy After Relegation with Leicester City
1-MIN READ

John Terry to Return to Chelsea Academy After Relegation with Leicester City

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 15:59 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

John Terry at Chelsea (Twitter)

John Terry at Chelsea (Twitter)

John Terry returned to the Chelsea youth academy after a short spell at Leicester City

Former Chelsea captain John Terry announced his return to the academy of the Premier League club just less than a month after his stint with Leicester City, where he was the assistant manager.

The 42-year-old former England skipper returned to Chelsea in a coaching consultancy role in 2022 before joining Dean Smith’s coaching staff at Leicester in April this year.

Terry’s contract at Leicester was not renewed following the side’s relegation from the English top flight.

“I’m delighted to be back Home working in the academy and continuing my role at the club," Terry, who started his coaching career in 2018 as an assistant manager at Aston Villa, said in an social media post.

The former defender and five-time Premier League champion won every major trophy during his 19-year stint at Stamford Bridge, making him Chelsea’s most successful captain.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. chelsea
  2. john terry
first published:July 08, 2023, 15:59 IST
last updated:July 08, 2023, 15:59 IST