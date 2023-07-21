Jordi Alba Signs for Inter Miami to Reunite With Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets

MLS side Inter Miami announced yet another blockbuster signing this season as they roped in veteran Spain fullback Jordi Alba to reunite the former Barcelona player with his old teammates from the Catalan club as he joins Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Florida.

Oficial✍️🇪🇸Bienvenido @JordiAlbaWe have signed Spanish international defender Jordi Alba to a contract through the 2024 season. Find out all the details:https://t.co/43s7DbZ528https://t.co/dj2lmpulM2 pic.twitter.com/DkVnMRT35n — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 20, 2023

The marauding fullback who shot to prominence following his sterling performance in the 2012 Euro which Spain won, decided to terminate his Barcelona contract by mutual consent despite one year still remaining. Alba joins the ranks of the David Beckham-owned MLS side on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at the Blaugrana ever since his move to the Catalan club from Valencia in the year 2012. Alba picked up 6 La Liga titles in the famous colours of the Barcelona club, while also collecting the Copa Del Rey five times.

Alba also featured in the Supercopa de Espana winning side four times and was also part of Luis Enriques’s UEFA Champions League-winning Barcelona side in the year 2015.

He also has a FIFA Club World Cup winners medal to his name and a UEFA Super Cup to his name, alongside the Nations League title and the Euro championship he won with La Furia Roja on the international level.

The reunion of Messi, Busquets and Alba is sure to bring back happy and fond memories of a side that revolutionised modern-day football. Beckham is trying to bring in Messi’s former Barcelona teammates Andreas Iniesta and Luis Suarez.

Messi and Busquets were seen in good spirits during their first training session with their new side earlier this week and the addition of more superstars with ties to Messi and Busquets’ beloved Barcelona is only assured to increase the morale around the MLS club, who have managed to pull off the greatest coup in world football by bringing Messi to USA.