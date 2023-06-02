CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jose Mourinho Charged by UEFA Following Profanity-laced Tirade Aimed at Referee Anthony Taylor

June 02, 2023

Following Roma's Europa League final defeat to Sevilla, head coach Mourinho was spotted repeatedly calling English referee Taylor 'a disgrace' in an expletive laced rant in the stadium car park in Budapest after Wednesday's final, which Roma lost in a penalty shootout

UEFA began disciplinary proceedings on Friday against AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho for using insulting and abusive language against the referee in the Europa League final against Sevilla.

Mourinho was filmed repeatedly calling English referee Anthony Taylor a “disgrace" in a profanity-laced tirade in the stadium car park in Budapest after Wednesday’s final, which Roma lost in a penalty shootout.

Roma will also be charged after their supporters threw objects and lit fireworks and caused crowd disturbances.

Sevilla were charged with similar infractions.

Taylor booked 13 players, seven of them Roma players, while the bad-tempered game was littered with delays due to the unusually high number of fouls.

    The English referee was then targeted by angry Roma supporters at Budapest Airport.

    Referees’ body PGMOL said: “We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
