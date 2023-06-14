OFFICIAL: Jude Bellingham Joins Real Madrid For Next Six Seasons

Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The Los Blancos made a big move in the ongoing transfer window to sign a young English midfield sensation for the next six seasons. Bellingham has often expressed his desire to play for Real as he reportedly rejected a move to UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City.

“Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be linked to our club for the next six seasons," the club said in a statement.

“Tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place," it stated further.

Real Madrid, reportedly, spent over USD 100 million to sign one of the most talented young midfielders in Europe right now. Bellingham spent three years at Dortmund and performed at a high level for the club to attract attention from other teams in Europe. The 19-year-old made 132 appearances in the black and yellow jersey in which he netted 24 goals and provided 25 assists.

Bellingham also shared a farewell message for Dortmund and their fans and said he will never forget his journey with them in Germany.

“Thank you to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years. It’s been an honor to wear your jersey so many times, in big and small moments. Even though I look forward to my next destination, I will never forget the journey there. Once a Borusse, always a Borusse. All the best for the future. Hey BVB!” says Jude Bellingham.

Meanwhile, Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl also shared a message for Bellingham and wished him best for the future.

“Jude developed very positively with us when he was young," emphasizes sports director Sebastian Kehl: “He has now decided that he wants to take the step to Real Madrid now. We thank him for everything he has given us and our game and wish Jude all the best for the future!”