'Who Wouldn’t..': Jude Bellingham's Reply on Playing With Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid Breaks the Internet | WATCH

Real Madrid unveiled their star-midfielder Jude Bellingham in front of their fans on June 15, Thursday and the 19-year-old attended a press conference, wherein he shared his thoughts on playing alongside Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, two players who have been linked to Madrid.

Mbappe recently sent an official letter to his club Paris Saint-Germain informing them about his desire to not extend his contract beyond 2024, meaning he is likely to become a free agent in one year.

The Parisians have reportedly given the French forward an ultimatum to either sign an extension or leave this summer, PSG do not want to lose Mbappe on a free transfer.

Bellingham who became the second-most expensive signing in Real Madrid’s history with his potential fee rising to nearly $110 million plus variables of $32 million, the Englishman was instantly bombarded with questions on Mbappe and Kane but the youngster kept his nerve and gave a stellar reply.

“Like I said for the Harry Kane questions its not really my business, they’re both unbelievable players, they’re the best in their positions. I can’t really comment, I don’t know the situation, if anything that my whole ‘saga’ has taught me that not everything that you see is true," said the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Bellingham further added, “Don’t take that word for word, I’m trying to build my opinion from what I know and in all honesty he’s a great player, whatever he chooses to do all the best to him."

“Would I like to play with a player like Kylian Mbappe, who wouldn’t?" Jude replied.

Watch: Jude Bellingham gives a million-dollar response on Kylian Mbappe saga

"Would you like to share the pitch with Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid?"."Who wouldn't…", says Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham was heavily pursued by the likes of Liverpool as well, but the youngster revealed that Madrid’s 1-0 win over the Premier League side in the UEFA Champions League final in 2022, is what really turned his head.

“I was at the final when Madrid beat Liverpool, that was a huge factor in my decision to join Real. I’m joining the greatest club in the world and it’s not about money," said the Englishman.

Mbappe has caused a massive frenzy ever since he revealed his decision to not extend his current deal, however, the Frenchman has also clarified that he wants to see out the one year remaining in his contract in France.

Replying to a tweet from a French media outlet Le’Eqipe, linking the 24-year-old to Madrid, he clarified his stance.

“I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy," replied Kylian.