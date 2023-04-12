Julian Brandt Pens Contract Extension With Borussia Dortmund Until 2026

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt has extended his contract by two years until 2026, the Bundesliga club announced Tuesday.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Brandt, who joined Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2019, has been in excellent form in 2023, winning the Bundesliga player of the month awards in January and February.

In a statement released on the club’s website, Brandt said he was “in the right place" at Dortmund and was “looking forward to the next few years in black and yellow".

“I’m sure we’ll have the opportunity to celebrate something big together."

Brandt, 26, has made 120 league appearances for Dortmund, scoring 23 goals and contributing 22 assists.

The re-signing ends speculation Brandt may be off to the Premier League, with Arsenal among the reported suitors.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said Brandt had “developed enormously in the past year".

“His instinct for dangerous situations on the pitch, coupled with his technical skills and creativity, make him a valuable part of our squad.

“We are happy that he has decided to continue to help shape Borussia Dortmund’s sporting future as a leading player."

Dortmund are currently two points behind Bayern Munich on the Bundesliga ladder, with seven matches remaining this season.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

The midfielder has played 39 times for Germany, scoring three goals.

He travelled to Qatar as part of the Germany squad in 2022, but sat on the bench for three matches before their group-stage elimination.

As host of the 2024 European Championships, Germany is only scheduled to play friendly matches in 2023.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here