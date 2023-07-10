Juventus Relinquish Spot in UEFA Conference League to Avoid Further Punishment

The Italian giants, Juventus are set to relinquish their spot in the UEFA Conference League after an agreement with UEFA in order to avoid any further punishments like points deductions and sanctions against the clubs for violating the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. The Conference League spot is set to be handed over to Fiorentina.

Juventus faced two round of point deductions last season. Firstly the 15 points deduction in Jaunary, which was then revised to 10 points during May, due to the club overstating the profits they had made with player sales.

Former chairman, Andrea Agnelli had already given his resignation from the club when the club were under investigation for the accounting irregularities back in November.

Agnelli had taken over as president back in 2010 after the club was still recovering since the Calciopoli saga. He brought the club back from the ruins as Juventus managed to nine consecutive Scudettos, five Coppa Italias and two UEFA Champions League appearances as well.

With Massimiliano Allegri as manager of the club, the season was not the smoothest of rides for the Bianconeri as they had faced the points deductions which led to Napoli winning the Serie-A title. But even so with players like Angel di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic, Gleison Bremer, Manuel Locatelli and others, the fans thought they had a decent side to win some kind of silverware, but their hopes were shattered as the club managed to be relegated to the Europa League in the 2022-2023 season where they were knocked out by Spanish-club, Sevilla. Their luck does get worse as their star signing Paul Pogba who returned back to the club has been riddled with injuries.

The future of the club is uncertain to say the least. But without European football to worry about, can the side go on to mount a title challenge with the current group of players they have? To be fair to the side, they were second to Napoli up until the points deduction took place. But losses like Di Maria to Benfica and potentially not

The signing of Timothy Weah from Lille can prove to be beneficial as the player can be used in a wide-variety of positions depending on the situations. But the amount of dead-wood the club is carrying with the likes of Arthur Melo who was loaned to Liverpool and the lack of goals from their star player Federico Chiesa shows that the club are not in a great position now.