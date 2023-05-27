Juventus vs AC Milan Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Juventus vs AC Milan Live on TV, Online

After being handed a 10-point deduction by the Italian football federation, Juventus will aim to recover from the setback when they welcome a high-flying AC Milan in the upcoming Serie A fixture.

The Allianz Stadium will host the contest on May 28. Owing to the point loss, Juventus immediately dropped down to the seventh place in the Serie A table. In additional heartache, they suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Empoli in the last game.

As per the recent scenario, Juventus are now out of the Champions League race while a Europa Cup qualification is also in doubt. Juventus are currently holding the seventh place with 59 points in 36 games.

AC Milan, on the other hand, have already confirmed a top-four finish. Buoyed by a 5-1 victory over Sampdoria, Milan will eye to keep themselves on the winning track. A victory in favour of them can also erase Juventus’ hopes of advancing to the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Ahead of Monday’s Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and AC Milan; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and AC Milan will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and AC Milan will take place on May 29, Monday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Juventus vs AC Milan be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and AC Milan will be played at Allianz Stadium.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and AC Milan begin?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and AC Milan will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A 2022-23 match?

Juventus vs AC Milan match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A 2022-23 match?

Juventus vs AC Milan match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Juventus vs AC Milan Possible Starting XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Szczesny, Gatti, Bremer, Danilo, Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic, Di Maria, Milik

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez, Tonali, Krunic, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Giroud