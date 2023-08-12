Juventus vs Atalanta Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch Juventus vs Atalanta Coverage on TV And Online

Juventus will take on Atalanta in their final club-friendly clash on Sunday. Both teams would be hoping to end their preseason on a winning note as soon begin their campaign for Serie A glory.

The clash of the pre-season will be hosted at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi in Cesena. Both teams have been in phenomenal form in the pre-season so far. Juventus have recorded two victories in the two games they have played. Atalanta have won four of their five preseason games.

Juventus finished seventh in Serie A last season. They opened their pre-season with a hard-fought win against AC Milan on penalties. Their next victory came against Real Madrid in a dominant 3-1 fashion. Juventus are one of the few teams who have remained undefeated in their pre-season so far.

Atalanta opened their pre-season with a dominant 6-0 win against Pro Vercelli. They continued their great start by recording another victory against Bournemouth with a 3-1 scoreline. Atlanta picked up a third continuous win against Pro Sesto before finally conceding the first defeat of their preseason against Union Berlin. Atalanta won their fifth game against Pergolettese in a 3-0 fashion. The Italian side are in brilliant scoring form recently with 16 goals in five games.

Despite Atalanta’s brilliant form, Juventus are still the favourites to pick up a win in the all-Italian clash this weekend. However, one thing is for certain that Sunday’s game will be a close game of football.

Ahead of Sunday’s Club Friendly match between Juventus and Atalanta; here is all you need to know:

What date Club Friendly match between Juventus and Atalanta will be played?

The Club Friendly match between Juventus and Atalanta will be played on August 13, Sunday.

Where will the Club Friendly match Juventus vs Atalanta be played?

The Club Friendly match between Juventus and Atalanta will be played at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi in Cesena, Italy.

What time will the Club Friendly match between Juventus and Atalanta begin?

The Club Friendly match between Juventus and Atalanta will start at 12:00 AM IST on August 13, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Juventus vs Atalanta Club Friendly match?

Juventus vs Atalanta match will not be telecasted in India.

How do I watch Juventus vs Atalanta Club Friendly match live streaming?

Juventus vs Atalanta match will be streamed live on the official Juventus app and website in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Juventus and Atalanta For the Club Friendly game?

Juventus Probable XI: Mattia Perin, Danilo, Federico Gatti, Luca Pellegrini, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Fabio Miretti, Filip Kostic, Federico Chiesa, Timothy Weah, Arkadiusz Milik

Atalanta Probable XI: Marco Carnesecchi, Rafael Toloi, Caleb Okoli, Sead Kolasinac, Joakim Maehle, Marten De Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Mateo Ruggeri, Mario Pasalic, Ademola Lookman, Nicolo Cambiaghi