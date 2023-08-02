Juventus vs Real Madrid Live Club Friendlies: How to Watch Juventus vs Real Madrid Coverage on TV And Online

After a disappointing defeat in the ‘El Classico’ against Barcelona, Real Madrid will be facing Juventus in the La Liga vs Serie A match-up. This match will also be Real Madrid’s last match of the club friendlies and will finish their leg in the USA. Both teams will collide on Thursday, August 3rd at the Camping World Stadium, in Orlando.

Juventus is coming off a very close game against AC Milan where the match went to the wire and both teams competed at the highest level. The match ended in a draw with both sides scoring 2 goals each, the result was decided on penalties where Juventus outscored Milan 4-3.

Real Madrid on the other hand, is coming off a disappointing loss to Barcelona and will be looking to end their preseason run on a high with a win against a tough Juventus side. They will look to fill in their voids and get the team to winning ways as their next game would be after a break of 10 days against Athletic Club in La Liga.

When will the Juventus vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly be played?

Juventus vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly will be played on Thursday, August 3rd.

Where will the Juventus vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly be played?

Juventus vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly will be played at the Camping World Stadium, Orlando.

At what time will the Juventus vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly be played?

Juventus vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly will start at 5:00 am IST.

How to live stream Juventus vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly?

Juventus vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly will be streamed live on Real Madrid TV in India.

How to watch Juventus vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly on TV?

Juventus vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly will not be televised in India.

What are the probable XIs of Juventus vs Real Madrid Club Friendly?

Juventus Predicted XI – Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Federico Gatti, Manuel Locatelli, Moise Kean, Timothy Weah, Fabio Miretti, Weston Mckennie, Andria Cambiaso, Federico Chiesa

Real Madrid Predicted XI – Thibout Courtois, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Daniel Carvajal, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo