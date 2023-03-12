CHANGE LANGUAGE
Juventus vs Sampdoria Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 09:00 IST

Juventus vs Sampdoria Live Streaming of Serie A 2022-23 Match

Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Serie A 2022-23 between Juventus and Sampdoria Live Streaming

Juventus had to deal with a massive injury blow ahead of their Serie A match against Sampdoria. Juventus did manage to get the better of German side SC Freiburg 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday but their striker Federico Chiesa endured a knee injury during the fixture. Argentine winger Angel Di Maria also seemed a bit uncomfortable following the Europa League game. In their next match, Juventus will be facing a hapless Sampdoria on Monday. The Serie A match between Juventus and Sampdoria will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. In their first-leg meeting, the two sides had played out a goalless draw. Massimiliano Allegri’s men will now come into the game after conceding 1-0 defeat at the hands of Roma earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria have managed to claim just two wins in this season’s Serie A till now. Dejan Stankovic’s men are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of Monday’s Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and Sampdoria; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and Sampdoria will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and Sampdoria will take place on March 13, Monday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Juventus vs Sampdoria be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and Sampdoria will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Juventus vs Sampdoria begin?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Sampdoria will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Juventus vs Sampdoria Serie A match?

Juventus vs Sampdoria Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Sampdoria Serie A match?

Juventus vs Sampdoria Serie A match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Juventus vs Sampdoria Possible Starting XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Flip Kostic, Fabio Miretti, Dusan Vlahovic

Sampdoria Predicted Starting Line-up: Emil Audero, Alessandro Zanoli, Bram Nuytinck, Bruno Amione, Mehdi Leris, Harry Winks, Tomas Rincon, Tomasso Augello, Michael Cuisance, Abdellhamid Sabiri, Jese

Read More