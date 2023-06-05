This Chelsea Star Could Replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

With Karim Benzema set to leave Real Madrid this summer, the club officials seem to have found the French striker’s potential replacement. According to media reports, Real Madrid are keen on signing Chelsea’s Kai Havertz as Benzema’s replacement in the summer transfer window. A piece published by German media outlet Bild claims that Chelsea forward is Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and club president Florentino Perez’s “dream" potential target to replace the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner in the summer transfer window. The report further mentions that Real Madrid are willing to work quickly to complete the move for the German international. Real Madrid officials are planning to table a lucrative offer Havertz as soon as possible.

Real Madrid has confirmed that Karim Benzema, who joined the club in 2009, will be leaving at the end of the season. The French international’s current contract with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of this month. Having spent 14 seasons at Real Madrid, the 35-year-old registered 19 goals and three assists in the La Liga this time. Overall, Benzema found the back of the net on 354 occasions after featuring in 648 games for Real Madrid.

“Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid has been a shining example of conduct and professionalism, and he has represented the values of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future. Madridistas and all the fans all over the world alike have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great icons of our club and one of the great legends of world football,” read the official statement issued by Real Madrid.

top videos

Having joined Chelsea in 2020, Kai Havertz emerged as the highest scorer of The Blues this season. According to multiple reports, Real Madrid were interested in luring Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen three years back but the 23-year-old, eventually, decided to move to England. After playing 139 matches for the Stamford Bridge-based outfit, Havertz has scored 32 goals. He netted seven goals in this season’s Premier League.

Apart from Kai Havertz, Real Madrid are also linked with English striker Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur star has been on the radar of Real Madrid.