Al Hilal Complete Signing of Kalidou Koulibaly From Chelsea

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal pulled off a massive coup as they completed the signing of Senegalese stopper back Kalidou Kouibaly from Premier League side Chelsea.

The deal entitled the London side to just over 20 Million Euros in transfer fees, according to reports. And the 32-year-old is reportedly set to earn a lucrative sum of around 25 Million Euros a year for the next three years.

Al-Hilal confirm Kalidou Koulibaly has joined from Chelsea. Fee is just over €20m.🇸🇦🔵🎥 via @Alhilal_EN pic.twitter.com/U35Fp1qiVL — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 25, 2023

Al Hilal have ventured into the transfer market heavily, buying into the lofty aspirations of the oil-rich Middle Eastern nation, which have gone big in the transfer window.

Al Hilal also managed to seal the transfer of Wolves’ Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves for a whooping 55 Million Euros.

Koulibaly joins former Chelsea teammate N’Golo Kante in Saudi Pro League as the World Cup-winning Frenchman completed a switch to Saudi side Al Ittihad a couple of days ago.

Al Ittihad also managed to rope in Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema in the ongoing window in a shocking turn of events.

There also seems to be an exodus at Chelsea with midfielder Hakim Ziyech and goalie Edouard Mendy lined up for a switch to the Gulf nation too.

While Mendy could be joining up with Koulibaly at Al Hilal, Moroccan winger Ziyech is close to completing a switch to Al Nassr, where he would join Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo joined the Saudi outfit in the previous transfer window after relationships with former club Manchester United had soured following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Chelsea announced the acquisition of French midfielder Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig as the Croatian midfielder left the Blues to join Pep Guardiola’s Premier League-winning Manchester City unit.