Karim Benzema Joins Saudi Pro League, Signs Three-Year Deal With Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema has reached an agreement with Al Ittihad and is all set to join the Saudi Pro League side as a free agent. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Benzema has already signed all the documents associated with the contract, which will see the former Real Madrid star wearing the Al Ittihad outfit for the next three seasons until the summer of 2025. Although, an option of extending his contract further one year is also there. After activating the one-year extension clause in his contract with Real Madrid, Benzema became free to move on in the summer window. Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti seemed “not happy” with Benzema’s farewell but said, “We should respect his (Benzema’s) decision.”

Karim Benzema has spent as many as 14 trophy-laden years at Real Madrid. Ha has won 25 trophies with Los Blancos which makes him the joint most successful player in the history of the club. Benzema clinched the Ballon d’Or last year following a remarkable season, which saw Madrid winning both the La Liga and the Champions League titles.

The former French international’s final season at the Santiago Bernabeu was mostly hampered by injury issues, which also forced him to miss the Qatar World Cup in December last year. Benzema, however, could start in 33 games across the La Liga and the Champions League, netting 23 goals in total. His final appearance in the Spanish league also became memorable after the 35-year-old striker scored the only goal for his side in Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Athletic Club.

Real Madrid brought out an official statement to express their gratitude to Karim Benzema. On that long note, the Spanish club thanked Benzema for his invaluable contribution on and off the field. “Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have come to an agreement to finish his brilliant and illustrious career. The values of our club have been reflected in Karim Benzema’s demeanour and professionalism throughout his tenure at Real Madrid. Karim Benzema has earned the right to select his own path in life,” the statement read.

Al Ittihad who have acquired the service of Karim Benzema beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the title race to become the champions of the Saudi Pro League this season. It will be exciting to watch how the former Real Madrid teammates play as rivals in the upcoming season.