Official: Karim Benzema to Leave Real Madrid After 14 Years

Real Madrid have confirmed that Karim Benzema has decided to end his contract at the club. Last year’s Ballon d’Or winner Benzema is heavily linked to a summer transfer move to Saudi Arabia as the Los Blancos have confirmed his departure despite a year left on his contract.

Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009, at just 21 years of age, and ended his career as one of the legends of the historic club. During his fourteen seasons with Madrid, he won 25 titles, a record number for Real Madrid: 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

“Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club," Real Madrid said in a statement.

The club has also confirmed that they will organise a farewell for the French legend on June 6.

“Next Tuesday, June 6, at 12:00 noon, an institutional act of tribute and farewell to Karim Benzema will take place at Real Madrid City, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez," the statement read.

Benzema’s final appearance for the club could be later today when Madrid host Athletic Bilbao in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman is the second-highest goal-scorer in Real Madrid’s history with 353 goals while making the most appearances for the club - 647.

Real Madrid hailed Benzema’s profession in the statement and said he has earned the right to decide his future.

“Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid has been an example of behavior and professionalism, and has represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future. Madridistas and all the fans around the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great myths of our club and one of the great legends of world football," Madrid stated.

top videos

Benzema won the coveted Ballon d’Or and UEFA Player of The Year last season after guiding Madrid to their 14th Champions League title. He netted 15 goals in UCL during 2021-22 season to help the Los Blancos add another European trophy to their cabinet.

The 35-year-old is expected to make a move to Saudi Arabia where another Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo already playing. Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in the winter transfer window.