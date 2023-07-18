Karlsruher vs Liverpool Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch Karlsruher vs Liverpool Coverage on TV And Online

Liverpool shall take on Karlsruher SC in a club-friendly game ahead of the following season. Karlsruher have been busy this pre-season as they have played six club friendlies already. They will be heading into Wednesday’s game all warmed up against the Reds.

Karlshruher will be hosting the Reds at the BBBank Wildpark in Germany on July 19. The home side currently await their toughest test as they take on one of Europe’s biggest powerhouses on Wednesday.

Karlshruher is Liverpool’s first stop in their tour that shall be taking them as far as Singapore and as close as Preston. Jurgen Klopp must be eyeing a much better start this year as the club remained to be trophyless last season. A disappointing Premier League campaign saw them finish fifth with 67 points even behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Wednesday’s game shall be the first time that the two teams go head to head. The hosts last faced an English team in 2017 when they beat Fleetwood Town 2-1 in a friendly match. Liverpool, on the other hand, last faced a German side RB Leipzig in a pre-season game which they won 5-0.

Liverpool are heavy favourites to win this friendly tie. Even though the victory might be meaningless in terms of competitive significance, there’s a lot Liverpool can take from the match for the upcoming season.

Ahead of Sunday’s Club Friendly game match between Karlsruher and Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

What date Club Friendly game match between Karlsruher and Liverpool will be played?

The Club Friendly game match between Karlsruher and Liverpool will be played on July 19, Wednesday.

Where will the Club Friendly game match Karlsruher vs Liverpool be played?

The Club Friendly game match between Karlsruher and Liverpool will be played at the BBBank Wildpark in Germany.

What time will the Club Friendly game match between Karlsruher and Liverpool begin?

The Club Friendly game match between Karlsruher and Liverpool will start at 10:00 PM IST on July 19, Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Karlsruher vs Liverpool Club Friendly game match?

Karlsruher vs Liverpool match shall not be telecasted in India.

How do I watch Karlsruher vs Liverpool Club Friendly game match live streaming?

Karlsruher vs Liverpool match will be streamed live on Liverpool FC TV via the club channel, and Liverpool.com

What are the full squads of Karlsruher and Liverpool For the Club Friendly game?

Karlsruher Full Squad: Budu Zivzivadze, Christoph Kobald, Daniel Brosinski, Daniel Gordon, Daniel O’Shaughnessy, David Herold, Dominik Kother, Fabian Schleusener, Felix Irorere, Jerome Gondorf, Kai Eisele, Kelvin Arase, Kyoung-Rok Choi, Lars Stindl, Lazar Mirkovic, Leon Jensen, Lucas Cueto, Malik Batmaz, Marcel Franke, Marco Thiede, Marvin Wanitzek, Max Weiss, Patrick Drewes, Philip Heise, Robin Bormuth, Sebastian Jung, Simone Rapp, Stefano Marino, Tim Rossmann

Liverpool Full Squad: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohammad Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz