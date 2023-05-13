‘Karma Will Hit Back’: Darwin Nunez's Former Agent Opens Up on Separation From Liverpool Striker

Darwin Nunez’s former agent Edgardo Lasalvia has opened up about his separation from the Liverpool star, saying that the footballer did not handle the situation properly at the time of detachment. Lasalvia said that karma would hit back at Nunez as the footballer did not conclude the contract in a pleasant way. Lasalvia joined hands with Nunez when the player was in the early phase of his professional career, playing for an Uruguayan club Penarol. Lasalvia remained Nunez’s agent till the striker shifted his base to Portugal and joined Benfica.

After kicking off his career in the Portuguese club football, Nunez decided to end the tie with Lasalvia and opted to work with Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute agency. Gestifute brokered Nunez’s move to Liverpool, who signed the 23-year-old forward for a record value of £85m. But now Lasalvia, during an interaction with El Observador, revealed that he could not get a chance to talk with Nunez ahead of the split and it turned their relationship more bitter.

According to Edgardo Lasalvia, he left no stone unturned to talk with Darwin Nunez. “I found out when he arrived at the airport with six bodyguards but refused to engage in conversation. I had asked a boy from the company to go in search of him,” he said. Lasalvia tried to interact over the phone or through text messages but those efforts also went in vain.

“The moment I attempted to call Darwin, he messaged me on WhatsApp to tell me how much he loved me and that he would always be my friend. He was about to begin a new path with another company so I was being blocked. I was ineligible to message further,” a disheartened Lasalviae recalled.

Although, the agent did acknowledge that “every person has his own right” to take any decision but they should not forget about karma.

In the end, Lasalvia revealed his long-time admiration for Darwin Nunez, saying that the Uruguayan star’s decision to join Gestifute left him “broken.” “As I adore the kid, it broke me into pieces. But I understood that it’s business. Darwin did not join Jorge Mendes but departed with a different agency, the same which worked with Nicolas Otamendi,” Lasalvia added.