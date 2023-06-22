Kerala Blasters FC Break Into Top 100 Most Followed Football Clubs Globally

In the latest CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post, the top 100 clubs in the world with the most followers on social networks have been highlighted, with Kerala Blasters FC ranked 70th in the list, being the only football club from India to feature.

With 6.7 million followers across Twitter (2 million), Instagram (3.4 million) and Facebook (1.3 million), Kerala Blasters leads the football vertical on social media in India, with a virtual footprint which rivals that of some of the leading and most famous football clubs around the world.

This strong and unrivalled social media presence epitomises a strong bond between the club and its fanbase. It also is a reflection of the club’s commitment to producing engaging and creatively-driven content that bridges the gap between the fans and the Club.

The club’s director, Mr.Nikhil Bhardwaj said, “It is indeed a great achievement for our Club. It is a reflection of the club’s constant efforts to innovate digitally and find meaningful ways to connect and engage with our wonderful fanbase. There are ongoing efforts to further grow the Club’s brand and fan base beyond India."

“In the coming years, with pre-season tours and exposure matches being planned in the Middle East and South East Asia and exciting partnerships with global brands. we are well placed to tap into the Top 50 very soon," he added.

It is an honour to represent India amongst all the international clubs on the list. The club realises the responsibility it bears to maintain these standards and remains committed to exploring and growing further through uncharted territories in the ever-important world of social media.