Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab Live Streaming For Super Cup 2023: How to Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab Coverage on TV And Online

Kerala Blasters FC will kick off their Super Cup 2023 journey with a match against RoundGlass Punjab. The Super Cup Group A fixture between Kerala Blasters and RoundGlass Punjab will be played on Saturday at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode in Kerala. The Blasters will look to make full use of their home conditions in a bid to lift the Super Cup this time. Ivan Vukomanovic’s men qualified for the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs this season. But the Kerala-based side could not win the ISL title after suffering a defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC in playoffs.

RoundGlass Punjab had a terrific domestic season this year. The Punjab-based side will come into the Super Cup after winning the I-League title this time.

When will the Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup match between Kerala Blasters FC and RoundGlass Punjab will be played on April 8, Saturday.

Where will the Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup match between Kerala Blasters FC and RoundGlass Punjab will be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.

What time will the Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab, Super Cup 2023 match start?

The Super Cup match between Kerala Blasters FC and RoundGlass Punjab will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab, Super Cup 2023 match?

The Super Cup match between Kerala Blasters FC and RoundGlass Punjab will be streamed live on FanCode app and website in India.

How to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab, Super Cup 2023 match on TV?

The Super Cup match between Kerala Blasters FC and RoundGlass Punjab will be televised live on Sony Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab?

Kerala Blasters FC predicted starting line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Hormipam Ruivah, Nishu Kumar, Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Vibin Mohanan, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Danish Farooq, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul Kannoly Praveena

RoundGlass Punjab predicted starting line-up: Kiran Chemjong, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Aleksandar Ignjatovic, Deepak Devrani, Freddy Lallawmawma, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Adnan Secerovic, Naocha Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Luka Majcen, Krishananda Singh

