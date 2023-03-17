Kim Kardashian's Surprise Appearance At Arsenal's UEFA Europa League Match

Kim Kardashian was spotted at the Emirates Stadium in London during Arsenal’s Europa League fixture against Sporting CP on Friday, March 17. The American reality star’s presence did stun the football fraternity but it was not certainly enough for the hosts to see off Sporting CP to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

ALSO READ| UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Draw: Real Madrid to Play Chelsea, Manchester City to Face Bayern Munich

Kardashian accompanied her son Saint to watch the Europa League tie. Kardashian’s seven-year-old son was reportedly spotted donning an Arsenal jersey at his birthday party earlier this year in January. According to some media reports, Kardashian was present at the venue last night to shoot a documentary. Kardashian, however, did not seem much interested in the game. The 42-year-old later shared pictures on her Instagram stories, of Arsenal brochures. “Send help," she captioned the photo along with SOS emoji.

She also shared more snippets from the match, featuring her son.

A fan page dedicated to Manchester United also shared a photo of Kim from the match:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by United Core (@unitedcore_)

Sadly, Kim Kardashian’s appeal could not do the trick as Arsenal had to bow out of the Europa League. Kardashian’s appearance at the Emirates Stadium comes just days after Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola talked about Julia Roberts’ support for Manchester United.

Needless to say, the Spaniard was not much impressed with Roberts rooting for the Red Devils. “I have three idols in my life- Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols. Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester - not in the 90s when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right? And she went to visit Man United. She didn’t come to see us. That’s why even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn’t come to see us,” Pep said during a post-match conference on Wednesday, March 15.

Coming back to the Europa League tie, Arsenal’s Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka scored the first goal of the night in the 19th minute. The Portuguese outfit found the equaliser in the 62nd minute after Pedro Goncalves scored an audacious goal from the halfway line. With nothing to separate the two sides even after the extra time, the round-of-16 tie went down to the penalty shootout.

Sporting CP custodian Adrian saved Gabriel Martinelli’s spot kick in the tie-breaker to guide the Portuguese club to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Arsenal, on the other hand, will host Crystal Palace in Premier League on Sunday, March 19.

Read all the Latest Sports News here