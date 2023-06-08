Newcastle United Could Hijack Manchester United's Bid to Sign Napoli Star Kim Min-jae: Report

Newcastle United have reportedly entered the race to sign Napoli star Kim Min-jae. Another Premier League club, Manchester United are also interested Min-jae in this summer transfer window and were close to confirming a deal, Italian outlet Il Mattino claimed earlier.

Now a report in The Sun says that Newcastle officials have begun a secret discussion with Min-jae’s representatives.

The Magpies could “hijack” United’s offer to acquire the signature of the South Korean defender.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is on the hunt for another centre-back alongside Fabian Schar and Sven Botman before entering into the Champions League next season.

According to several reports, Min-jae is sure to leave Napoli this season and can travel to England to take up more challenges.

As per his existing contract with Napoli, he will become free to move on in this summer transfer window. But he can only make a move between July 1 and July 15 as a purported release clause of €60 million will be active during this period.

After ending his tie with Fenerbahce, Min-jae joined Napoli last summer as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly. His inclusion certainty favoured Napoli, who went on to lift the Serie A title after a prolonged wait of 33 years.

Min-jae was hugely credited for the success as the 26-year-old centre-back was named the best defender of the Italian league this season.

Min-jae completed 73 passes per game with a 91 percent success rate. Having won 1.6 tackles, 3.5 clearances, and 4.6 duels in every appearance, the South Korean International was unquestionably the most dominant player on the Napoli back line. Arguably dubbed “Monster” due to his strong physical presence, he has won 63 percent of his aerial battle.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is in search of a new face in his defence after the club reportedly decided to release Harry Maguire this summer.

In this scenario, Min-jae could shift his base to Old Trafford, only if he gets an assurance of regular playing time. The South Korean could face competition with Raphael Varane to confirm the right centre-back spot.

This, however, might become advantageous for Varane, who has had multiple injuries this season as a result of his consistent workload.