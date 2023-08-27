Klopp's Liverpool in a Mess After Alexander-Arnold Blunder and Van Djik's Red Card

The defence of Liverpool which was at one point a few years back, one of the best, seems to be far from their expected levels. Ever since the loss to Real Madrid in the 2021-2022 Champions League Final, the spotlight has been on Trent Alexander-Arnold and the defensive aspect of his game.

The right-back has been one of the best with his world-class attacking aspect. But since then he has not been the same. It is not sure what went wrong for the English right-back. The rebuild for the Liverpool side could mean that Trent is not in his favoured system.

During their peak in the Klopp era, Trent had the world-class defending of Van Djik as well as Fabinho at the central defensive midfield to help him defensively and focus more on his attacking game.

Trent was at fault for the first goal conceded against Newcastle. A backpass from Mo Salah led to Trent missing the ball completely and letting the Newcastle left-winger Anthony Gordon completely through to score the first goal for the side.

Not too long after conceding the goal, Trent’s passive mindset defensively enabled Anthony Gordon to get some space and put in a through ball for the Geordie striker, Alexander Isak which Van Djik tackled and was sent off since Isak was the last man.

But since the decline of Van Djik and now Fabinho’s departure to Al-Ittihad, the defence looks far from its best. Additions in midfield with the transfers of Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai have not helped the side defensively. MacAllister had also received a red card in their previous game against Bournemouth which after an appeal came in favour of the Merseyside club so that he would not be suspended for the game against Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be worried about the money not coming in after failing to secure the top 4 which in turn lets them qualify for the UEFA Champions league, the gaffer should be looking at getting some defensive reinforcements to help their side.

As of this moment, Newcastle are currently leading 1-0 against Liverpool thanks to the goal from Newcastle #10, Anthony Gordon.