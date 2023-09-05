Know About Secret Getafe Contract Clause Which Can Bring Mason Greenwood Back To Manchester United: Report

Mason Greenwood could potentially return to England because of a break clause in his loan contract with Getafe. After months of speculations, Greenwood joined Getafe on a season-long loan spell last during the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old had been subject of an internal investigation by Manchester United after his charges of attempted rape and assault were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in February. It led Manchester United to decide that it was best for all parties that Greenwood pursued his career away from Old Trafford, resulting in the summer transfer move. A report published by The Athletic has now claimed that a clause break in Greenwood’s contract can be triggered by Getafe if they are unhappy with the English international’s move to Spain.

Manchester United released an official statement to confirm Mason Greenwood’s transfer to Getafe. “Mason Greenwood has signed for La Liga side Getafe FC on a season-long loan. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition,” read a statement shared by Manchester United.

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas spoke on the ‘delicate situation’ suggesting that everyone already knew what had happened. He also said that Greenwood was still very young and a footballer of a very high level. Bordalas believed that he and his team could help the English forward adapt to his new path in Spain.

Mason Greenwood’s charges were dropped earlier this year in February after a few key witnesses had withdrawn from the case. Following the internal investigation, Greenwood joined Getafe on transfer deadline day. It is reported that Manchester United will bear the majority of Greenwood’s £75,000-a-week wages during his loan spell. The Sun has claimed that United have assorted a ‘care package’ for Greenwood to help him acclimatise to his new life in Spain. It reportedly includes an £8,000-a-month villa, located close to his new club’s training complex. He would also get access to a private translator 24/7.

While Jose Bordalas has defended Mason Greenwood’s move, a Spanish domestic abuse charity, Ana Bella Estevez has not taken too kindly the English forward’s arrival. According to reports published by Daily Mirror, the charity organisation said that the club was setting a terrible example for the rest of the teams in Spain. “Getafe executives should have never hired Mason Greenwood and should immediately overturn their decision”, they said.

Mason Greenwood had an impressive start to his Manchester United career scoring 10 goals in his debut season in top-flight English football. In his 129 caps with the Red Devils, Greenwood has netted 35 goals.