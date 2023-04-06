KNVB Cup: Ajax's 2-1 Semifinal Win Over Feyenoord Marred by Fans Violence

A match between Feyenoord and Ajax in the Dutch Cup semifinals was briefly paused on Wednesday after an object thrown from the crowd struck the head of Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Blood poured from the top of Klaassen’s head after the incident, which happened early in the second half, and both sets of players walked off the field.

They came back on a few minutes later and the game resumed.

Klaassen scored the second goal for Ajax, which won the game 2-1 and will face PSV Eindhoven in the final. He was substituted shortly after the match got back underway.

Dusan Tadic opened the scoring for the Amsterdam-based side in the 14th minute before Feyenoord levelled through Santiago Gimenez in first-half injury time.

Dutch police said on Twitter that they arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of throwing the object onto the field that hit Klaassen.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Ajax player Kenneth Taylor was shown a red card in second-half stoppage time as John Heitinga’s men earned a spot in the summit clash against PSV, after Eindhoven earned a 2-1 win over Spakenburg thanks to strikes from Erick Gutierrez and Patrick van Aanholt.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here