kolkata-derby-east-bengal-fc-vs-mohun-bagan-sg-live-football-streaming-watch-durand-cup-final-mbsg-ebfc-coverage-tv-online-match-start-timing-sony-liv

It does not get bigger than the biggest game in Indian football also being a dream final, but that is exactly what the grand finale of the 132nd Durand Cup has shaped up to be. Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and Emami East Bengal (EEB) go head to head on Sunday, September 03, 2023, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata, to earn the right to lay their hands on the three iconic and glittering Durand trophies and be crowned champions. The game kicks-off at 4.00pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

The first clash between the two local teams, in the group stages of this very edition, resulted in a favourable result for EEB as Nandhakumar Sekar’s strike made the difference. That they have managed to make their way into the final, tells us how strong they have been throughout the tournament, that needle clash notwithstanding.

EBFC has had the so-called “easier path” into Sunday’s blockbuster, with MBSG having to overcome the likes of Mumbai City and FC Goa in the knockouts, but Gokulam Kerala and a resurgent NorthEast United, are no way “easy games” in Indian football for any team.

AHEAD OF SUNDAY’S DURAND CUP 2023 FINAL BETWEEN MOHUN BAGAN SG AND EAST BENGAL FC; HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

On what date will the Durand Cup 2023 final between East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be played on September 3, Sunday.

Where will the Durand Cup 2023 final East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

At what time will the Durand Cup 2023 final between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG begin?

The Durand Cup 2023 final between East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG will start at 4:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2023 final?

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup final will be televised live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2023 final live streaming?

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup final will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.