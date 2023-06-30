Kylian Mbappe Could Move to Manchester United in Summer Transfer: Report

World Cup-winning striker Kylian Mbappe is on the radar of several Premier League sides. A report published by The Sun claims that Manchester United would also be one of the potential suitors of Mbappe. The article, at the same time, suggests that Manchester United’s ongoing takeover process can very much hamper Mbappe’s potential summer transfer. According to the outlet, Liverpool have been in the hunt for Mbappe for a long time but the Reds are expected to pull back on the French superstar due to the assumed transfer price. Teams are expected to come up with an offer of more than £250m to stand any chance of acquiring the services of the 24-year-old.

Kylian Mbappe’s current contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire in June 2024. The PSG team management would reportedly not want Mbappe to run down his contract. Instead, The Sun reports that, PSG have informed Mbappe that he would be sold this summer unless the prolific goal scorer decides to renew his contract with Les Parisiens. Mbappe had reportedly told PSG team management that he will leave the club when his contract will come to an end next year. The decision, quite understandably, surprised PSG officials who wanted to keep Mbappe in the side.

Having tried to sign Kylian Mbappe in the last three seasons, Real Madrid seemed to have lost interest in the striker. Real Madrid, which had to face the departure of Karim Benzema, were expected to be Mbappe’s possible destination. But it seems practically impossible for Real Madrid now to pay a hefty amount for Mbappe this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has so far won five domestic league titles with PSG. But he failed to guide PSG to their much-coveted maiden Champions League title. Having already faced Lionel Messi’s departure, PSG would certainly leave no stone unturned to retain Mbappe in their squad. Neymar’s uncertain future at the Parc des Princes-based outfit makes the situation more troublesome for PSG officials. Mbappe registered 29 goals and five assists to help PSG in clinching the domestic league title last season. In international football, he has 40 goals under his belt in 70 appearances for France.