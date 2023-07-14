'Kylian Mbappe is Probably Known to More People in India Than in France': PM Modi in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there are more Indian fans of French footballer Kylian Mbappe than in France, while addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris on Thursday.

PM Modi highlighted Mbappe’s growing popularity among Indian fans, saying: “French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France."

#WATCH | French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France, said PM Modi, in Paris pic.twitter.com/fydn9tQ86V— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron conferred Narendra Modi with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest honour. Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on a two-day visit on Thursday. He will join Macron for the French National Day celebrations on Friday as the Guest of Honour.

Earlier, the French President and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a private dinner for Modi at the Elysee Palace.

On Thursday evening, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora here and announced an agreement for the use of UPI in France, opening a huge new market for the Indian innovation in cashless instant payment.

In his nearly an hour-long speech to the enthusiastic crowd at the La Seine Musicale — a performing arts centre on an island in the river Seine — Modi outlined India’s fast-paced development and asserted that while the world is moving towards a new order, India’s strength and role is also changing very quickly.

Noting that France is celebrating its national day, in which he is the guest of honour, Modi said he has been to the country many a time but it was special this time, as he lauded its support to India and the strength of ties between the two countries, which mark 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

At the grandiose annual military parade to mark France’s national day, Indian troops will march and three French-made Indian Rafale jets will do a fly-by.

Modi’s two-day visit comes as Paris and New Delhi mark the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership. Crucially, it precedes Macron’s trip this month to the Indo-Pacific region, home to 1.5 million French nationals. Talks with Modi are aimed at ensuring the vast region remains a space where security, notably of the seas, and other key concerns like climate are preserved.

(With inputs from Agencies)