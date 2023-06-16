'My Only Option..': Kylian Mbappe on PSG Exit, Deschamps Says 'Might Happen One Day, That He Leaves'

Paris Saint-Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe has broken his silence regarding the letter he sent to the club, informing them about his wishes to not extend his current deal beyond 2024.

Mbappe, who is the captain of the France team who are in Portugal for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar attended the pre-match presser ahead of Friday’s clash and shed light on France President Emmanuel Macron’s comments that he will ‘push’ to keep Kylian at PSG.

The 24-year-old reiterated his desire to remain at PSG, saying that it was the ‘only option’ he has.

“I’ve already answered this question, I said that my goal was to carry on at the club, to stay at PSG, it’s my only option for now," said Mbappe. Earlier this week, the star striker had sent a letter to his club, informing PSG about his desire to not extend his deal beyond the summer of 2024.

Essentially, that would mean that Kylian would become a free agent in one year’s time, and PSG do not want to let their talismanic forward leave for free.

“I didn’t think a letter could kill or offend someone," said the French skipper.

When quizzed about the prospect that PSG are looking to sell this summer rather than losing him for free, the former Monaco man insisted that he’s not shocked by the same.

“No, there’s not much that shocks me," he stated.

Earlier, Macron had stated that he would intervene in the saga and convince Mbappe to stay in his native county, having done the same previously when he was heavily linked to Real Madrid.

“He wants for me to stay in Paris and my goal is to stay, so we’re on the same wavelength," Kylian added.

When quizzed about Kylian Mbappe’s decision to look for an exit and his thoughts on this week’s developments, France head coach Didier Deschamps said he had a word with his captain but he will not reveal that in public.

“What’s said between Kylian and I remain between Kylian and I," the World Cup-winning coach said.

He continued, “He’s old enough to speak for himself, to say what he wants to say himself. It might happen one day, that he leaves. He has the answer," Deschamps added.

After their fixture against Gibraltar, France will take on Greece on their road to qualification for Euro 2024.