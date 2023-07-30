Kylian Mbappe Offered to Premier League Giants, Real Madrid Coach Ancelotti Says 'We Are Complete'

Kylian Mbappe continues to be at the epi-centre of what promises to be yet another lengthy summer saga with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at loggerheads. PSG have put Mbappe on the transfer market as the Frenchman is nearing the end of his contract, unwilling to extend his current deal beyond 2024.

The Parisians have made it clear that Mbappe will be sold this summer and they will not allow their star player to leave the Parc des Princes on a free transfer. Real Madrid are reportedly waiting for Mbappe or PSG to approach them and the Los Blancos are maintaining a calm stance in public.

Recently, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was quizzed about Mbappe but he revealed that he is happy with the squad at his disposal despite the constant links to the Frenchman.

Transfer News Live, July 30: Real Madrid Want Kylian Mbappe Before La Liga Starts, Liverpool Plot Shock Loan Move

Meanwhile, according to Mirror Football, Mbappe has been offered to Premier League giants Liverpool on a year-long deal which would help generate funds for PSG before the 24-year-old becomes a free agent next season to complete his dream move to Madrid.

Speaking to the press about his new signings Joselu, Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham among others, Ancelotti said, “I think we are complete. The new players are doing very well. Brahim [Diaz] and Joselu have shown that they can contribute to the team offensively. I think the team has a lot of attacking options to give us chances to score goals."

According to the latest reports, Madrid would want to complete the signing of Mbappe before the resumption of La Liga. Real Madrid are set to lock horns with Athletic Bilbao in their season opener on August 13, and thus the next two weeks could be crucial in the Mbappe saga.

ALSO READ| Manchester United Set to Complete €85m Rasmus Hojlund Deal, Most Expensive Striker in Club’s History

The Frenchman has already turned down a reported 700 million euros offer from Al Hilal, who had a world record bid of 300 million euros accepted by PSG.