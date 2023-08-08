Real Madrid Devise An Offer For French Star Kylian Mbappe From PSG

Real Madrid have, reportedly, figured out their approach towards acquiring French sensation Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. As reported by Le Parisien via Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are going to wait until August 15 to make their first bid for Mbappe. If the offer is big enough to suit President Nasser Al-Khelafi’s interests, it should be accepted immediately. PSG won’t have too many suitors for Mbappe by the beginning of the next season, considering his price tag. The French club also would not be hoping to let their star forward depart for free once his contract expires in the summer of 2024. This puts Real Madrid in the driving seat of the negotiations for this deal as PSG would likely have to succumb to the Los Blancos’ demands if they are looking to make a deal.

Kylian Mbappe had ditched Real Madrid to sign a two-year contract with PSG after months of speculation last year. The deal saw him pocket a signing fee of around £100 million. He also became the highest-paid footballer at the time with wages of around £1 million a week. Real were willing to shell out around €230 million to sign the French player. It was reported that the Los Blancos would’ve also given Mbappe a signing-on fee of around £110 million and a wage of £20 million a year after tax but the forward decided to remain at the French capital.

Things, however, did not go as planned as Kylian Mbappe rejected the offer of extending his contract this summer, which has left PSG at the risk of losing their star player for free. His decision not to re-sign comes mainly at the back of PSG’s inability to secure a UEFA Champions League (UCL) title even after the French forward racked up a total of 212 goals in 260 caps for the club.

Despite signing some of the biggest names in the world of football including the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnaruma and Achraf Hakimi in 2021, the club always fell short in Europe. In their 2021-22 campaign of the UCL, PSG were knocked out by Real Madrid in the Round of 16 which saw them string a comeback at the Parc Des Princes. Their ill fate followed the next year as they were humiliated by Bayern Munich 3-0 across the two legs in the Round of 16 again.

Real Madrid are pretty much in a win-win situation as they look to find a replacement for their former striker Karim Benzema. They are heavy favourites to sign the French player unless something were to go wrong.