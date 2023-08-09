PSG Preparing for Kylian Mbappe Exit? Star Striker's Poster Removed, Club Shops Not Selling Player's Jersey: Report

Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe appear to be headed for an acrimonious divorce and cracks are beginning to appear in their not-so-happy marriage. According to the latest reports, PSG have seemingly pulled down Mbappe’s posters at the club’s home stadium, the Parc des Princes, while the club’s official shops in Paris are no longer selling Kylian’s jerseys.

Amid Mbappe’s decision to not renew his current deal, the French international has been put up for sale by the Parisians. The Ligue 1 giants are unwilling to lose their star forward on a free transfer and would rather sell him this summer.

As a consequence, Mbappe has been left out of PSG’s first-team training having been omitted from the club’s pre-season tour in Japan. While the French club travelled to the far east, Mbappe remained behind in Paris, banished to train with the reserve team.

Now it seems the Ligue 1 champions are all but prepared to part ways with Mbappe as they appear to have taken down Mbappe’s posters at the Parc des Princes.

According to GFFN via Gol, Kylian Mbappe’s name is also missing from the jerseys being sold at the club’s shops in Paris.

Kylian Mbappé shirts are not purchasable at PSG stores in Paris today & his likeness is being removed from the outside walls of the Parc des Princes, per @Gol. pic.twitter.com/DGFCvXxYVW— Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 8, 2023

The 24-year-old is currently training with other players who are expected to leave the club, and Mbappe is believed to have agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

PSG though would want to recoup some of the staggering fees they paid to Monaco in 2017 to land the star forward. It has been reported that the Ligue 1 club are likely to demand €250 million for their prized asset even though he will become a free agent in 2024.

It is unlikely that Madrid will pay such a huge fee for a player they can sign for nothing in 12 months’ time. Thus, the standoff between PSG and Mbappe continues, and with every passing day, Madrid’s chances of landing their star signing get stronger.

PSG are set to kick-start their Ligue 1 title defence against Lorient on Saturday, August 12 and it remains to be seen whether Mbappe is included in the squad or if he will remain banished from first-team action.