Another Blow to PSG? Kylian Mbappe Burns up the Internet by Posing With Rodrygo Amid Real Madrid Links

Kylian Mbappe continues to be the biggest talking point in the ongoing summer transfer window, and ahead of his imminent move to Real Madrid, Mbappe has seemingly dealt another blow to PSG by posing with Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes.

The French superstar, who has been sidelined by the club was spotted with Real Madrid’s new number 11, Rodryo Goes. This is surely raising eyebrows since the Frenchman has been linked to a move to Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain’s star player has been a hot topic for football fans. The French forward has been linked to a move to Real Madrid ever since last year. But Mbappe had signed a two-year deal with PSG where the French President got himself involved Emmanuel Macron to entice the Frenchman to stay at the biggest club in France.

But his love for Real Madrid isn’t exactly a secret. His footballing idol is the Madrid legend, Cristiano Ronaldo. He has even spoken about Real Madrid’s prowess in the Champions League. Even the Real Madrid fans were cheering for Mbappe when PSG faced Madrid at the Bernabeu before the game started.

Looking at Mbappe’s perspective, the project at PSG is no longer enticing as it once was. Mbappe has grown ever since he made the switch from Monaco and is hungry to win the Champions League, the Ballon D’Or and cement his place in the history books.

PSG however were naive to think that Mbappe would renew with the club with mere financial power. Their current system of how things are run is clearly not working to help the side win the Champions League and it is being treated for showbiz.

Mbappe is forcefully being sidelined from the PSG squad due to his refusal to sign a contract extension and will look to see through his contract. PSG have supposedly accepted a bid worth 300 million Euros from Saudi club, Al-Hilal but Mbappe has refused to talk to the club and negotiate even after allegedly being offered 1.1 billion dollars which signals Mbappe’s intent to stay in Europe.

PSG are currently in panic mode with FFP restrictions coming into play as the club is not able to spend as they would like but they did go on and sign Barcelona winger, Ousmane Dembele after activating his ‘private ‘clause of 50 million Euros. The club will surely regret not taking Real Madrid’s bid worth 200 million Euros back in 2021.