Kylian Mbappe Reinstated Into PSG First Team After Lorient Snub, Club Attempting to Resolve Contact Situation

Ligue 1 champions PSG opened their title defence on Sunday with a goalless draw against Lorient as French star Kylian Mbappe was dropped from the matchday squad amid the transfer market storm the World Cup winner has been the central figure of.

However, it is now being reported that PSG has reinstated the 24-year-old wunderkind back into their first team fold.

PSG are trying to resolve the Mbappe contract situation as well, and there is a feeling now that the player could renew his agreement with the club. The club is reportedly ready to table a contract until 2025, with an option to leave for Real Madrid in the year 2024, which would entitle the club to receive a transfer fee for him next year.

“Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappe before the game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning,” a source read.

ALSO READ| Transfer News 2023 Live Updates: Kylian Mbappe Set to Stay but Neymar Nearing PSG Exit

Mbappe’s future at the Parisian club has been the subject of speculation ever since the ongoing transfer market opened as the French star is reluctant to pen a contract extension with the French champions with his current contract set to run out at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Mbappe would be well within his right to move to a different club after the completion of his contract as a free agent, in which case PSG risk losing their crown jewel without any potential remuneration for the sale of the World Cup-winning forward.

Multiple clubs have lined up at the doorstep of the talented attacker for a chance to sign the prodigy, but Spanish giants Real Madrid remain the favourite to secure the signing of the 24-year-old.

PSG were also without the services of their Brazilian superstar Neymar during the game against Lorient as the 31-year-old dazzler was sidelined due to a viral syndrome.

Talk is rife that the Brazilian is on his way out of the capital city club in the ongoing window.

PSG’s new coach Luis Enrique started new recruits to lead the line in the stalemate as South Korean Kang-In Lee, former Real Madrid player Marco Asensio and Portugal’s Qatar 2022 breakout star Goncalo Ramos started out in attack.

The trio, however promising, seemed like a huge downgrade from the forward three of Mbappe, Neymar and Argentine genius Lionel Messi, that terrified defences last season following the departure of the 36-year-old’s departure from the French club to ply his trade in the MLS with David Beckham owned Inter Miami side.