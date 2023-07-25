CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kylian Mbappe Reacts to Al-Hilal Transfer Rumours For First Time as Saudi Club Set to Offer Lucrative Deal
2-MIN READ

Kylian Mbappe Reacts to Al-Hilal Transfer Rumours For First Time as Saudi Club Set to Offer Lucrative Deal

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 07:42 IST

Paris, France

PSG have put Kylian Mbappe on sale (AP Image)

PSG have put Kylian Mbappe on sale (AP Image)

Al Hilal have made a formal offer by letter, the source said, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has reacted to his big transfer rumours to Al-Hilal for the first time on Twitter. Mbappe has been put on sale by Paris Saint-Germain after he refused to sign a contract extension. The French giants got miffed as they don’t want their star player to leave the club for free next year and decided to leave him out of the squad for the Japan tour and have put him on sale in the ongoing transfer window.

According to several reports, PSG received a massive €300m — record fee for Mbappe from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, who also tried to sign Lionel Messi but the Argentine chose MLS’ Inter Miami over them. The reports suggest that PSG have already accepted Al Hilal’s offer to open the doors for the Saudi club and the player to negotiate.

Al Hilal is ready to offer Mbappe a lucrative deal which will help him earn €700m a year including commercial deals.

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who claims to be a look-alike of Mbappe, posted a tweet on Twitter and asked the Saudi club to sign him.

“Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe," Antetokounmpo tweeted.

Mbappe reacted to the Al Hilal rumours for the first time by replying to Antetokounmpo’s tweet as he retweeted his post with laughing emoticons.

It has also been reported that Mbappe has already accepted a deal to sign with his dream club Real Madrid after his current contract expires, But with the new developments and PSG deciding to put him on sale, Real Madrid now have to break the bank for the French superstar.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal have made a formal offer by letter, the source said, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of Mbappe who has never expressed an interest in moving to the fast-growing Saudi league.

“The club has given permission to Al Hilal to speak with Mbappe. That’s the request of the letter and that’s been granted," the PSG source told AFP.

“In the group so far that have expressed their interest there are Manchester United, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Tottenham and obviously the Saudi club and Real Madrid," the source said.

first published:July 25, 2023, 07:39 IST
last updated:July 25, 2023, 07:42 IST