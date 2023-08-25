Kylian Mbappe Rejects Paris Saint-Germain's Contract Renewal Offer Again: Report

The Kylian Mbappe saga seems to have welcomed yet another twist in the tale, as the latest reports state that the French superstar has turned down Paris Saint-Germain’s latest contract offer, enabling Mbappe to still run out his contract with PSG and leave on a free transfer, if he wishes.

Tensions have been high between PSG and Mbappe, who expressed his interest in leaving the club earlier this summer.

Since the beginning of the transfer window, Mbappe has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, who have had eyes on the Frenchman who they believe could be yet another potential “Galactico" and have made advances in order to achieve the same to no avail.

PSG have been adamant about their demand to not allow Mbappe to leave for free in 2024 once his contract runs out. The Ligue 1 champions offered Mbappe two choices: He can either activate the contract extension clause in his deal, keeping him at PSG until 2025, or sign a new longer-term contract. Any deal is likely to include a guaranteed sale clause.

However, it is believed that Mbappe has now knocked back and rejected the offer put on the table.

PSG’s owners in Qatar are prepared to leave the matter in the hands of club chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi, with a decision needing to be made on whether to spend 2023-24 trying to convince the superstar forward to stay put or make him available for sale at this point.

PSG have been facing a turbulent transfer window, with two of their biggest superstars opting to leave the Parisian club for greener pastures.

Argentine Lionel Messi was the first to leave, as he opted to make the monumental move to Inter Miami in the MLS. And in a recent interview, when asked about signing for Inter, he said, “It was a family decision, (to) try to look for the good of the family. We had spent two complicated years, the truth is that we had not been doing well, we had struggled."

Next to exit the French capital was Brazilian superstar Neymar, who opted to take his talents to the Saudi Pro League as he signed for Al-Hilal.

This leaves Mbappe as the lone member of the illustrious front three that was once a part of PSG.

But still, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out a move being made for Mbappe in the current window, as PSG put a world-record asking price around the neck of their most prized asset, but Spanish publication Marca claims that the La Liga giants are waiting on a “green light” that would allow them to enter into talks for a player that is said to have agreed already terms on a potential switch to Spain as a free agent in 2024.