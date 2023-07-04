La Liga Announces Rebrand Following Partnership With EA Sports

La Liga is all set to begin its new era, as the top division of Spanish football officially announced its all-new brand and strategic positioning on Monday.

The top flight of Spanish football has decided to change its features, colour, and logo to create a new identity for itself and continue to inspire and create a positive impact on society.

Starting this upcoming season, the new top-division league is set to be called ‘La Liga EA Sports’ and the second division is set to be renamed ‘La Liga Hypermotion’.

This comes following EA Sports, who became the main sponsors of the Spanish league after they reached an agreement for a reported fee of 150 million euros over the next five years.

The new name, logo and slogan were all announced in an official event undertaken by both La Liga and EA Sports, which was live-streamed on the official La Liga YouTube channel. The new slogan was disclosed to be ‘The Power Of Our Fútbol’.

Ángel Fernández, Head of Global Brand & Strategy at La Liga, said: “Over the past 10 years we have taken on the responsibility to inspire people through the positive values of our sport, something we consistently demonstrate through our clubs, our fans and our entire ecosystem of competitions and related activities. The new brand is a symbol of this change, the representation of “The Power Of Our Fútbol,” with which we want to reaffirm the pride of being part of a competition that inspires us all and helps us to grow as people and as a society.”

This new strategic positioning and its message ‘Power Of Our Fútbol’ will be reflected in the next LALIGA image campaign, which will be launched in mid-June.

The unexpected surprise though was the reveal of the renaming of the second division, which will now be called ‘La Liga Hypermotion’, a nod to the technology used by EA Sports in their games to help provide users with a realistic experience.

A also begins for our Second Division… ‘ ‘.#ThePowerOfOurFútbol https://t.co/T3vblYgQP0— LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) July 3, 2023

In addition to the name, logo and slogan, it was also stated that the league will change the patches on the team t-shirts and their television transmission logos accordingly.

Officials from La Liga have stated that following their partnership with EA Sports, they look to ‘integrate the physical world with the virtual’, as they aim to provide an improved and immersive experience for fans all over in the upcoming season, with improvements in broadcasting, and through an ongoing commitment to grassroots football from both companies.