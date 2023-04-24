La Liga: Barcelona Edge Closer to Title with 1-0 Win Over Atletico Madrid

Forward Ferran Torres struck late in the first half to give Barcelona a 1-0 home win over third-placed Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday as they tightened their grip on top spot and moved one step closer to a 27th LaLiga title.

With eight-games remaining, Barca moved to 76 points and extended their lead at the top of the standings to 11 points over rivals Real Madrid in second place. Atletico remain third on 60 points.

Barcelona halted Atletico’s 13-game unbeaten run thanks to a quick counter-attack in the 44th minute.

Raphinha controlled a long ball down the right channel and crossed to Torres on the edge of the area and he calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

