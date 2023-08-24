La Liga Club Osasuna Set to Return to European Football After 16 Years

The top-flight club in the Spanish League, Osasuna, are set to make their comeback into European football since 2007. They will take on the Belgian side, Club Brugge for the first leg of the play-offs of the Conference League, on Thursday.

The side which is based in Pamplona had secured a seventh-place finish in the Spanish league last season but faced uncertainty before their spot in the Conference League was confirmed. This is primarily due to an investigation regarding match-fixing allegations in the 2013-2014 La Liga season.

While the club was initially ousted from the competition, its position was restored on appeal. They received a fine of 100,000 euros and were directed to surrender five per cent of their income from the group stage should they qualify, reports Xinhua.

UEFA determined that the match-fixing was orchestrated by the club’s former directors, some of whom have since been sentenced to prison in Spain.

Osasuna entered this match after starting La Liga with a 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo but suffered a 2-0 defeat against Athletic Club Bilbao the subsequent weekend.

Winger Kike Barja, who sat out last weekend due to a minor muscle issue, is expected to be ready by Thursday. Coach Jagoba Arrasate plans to deploy his strongest lineup.

Bruges, currently leading the Belgian league with three victories and one draw from four matches, advanced to the preliminary round with an impressive 10-2 aggregate triumph over the Icelandic team, Knattspyrnufelag Akureyrar.

Their storied European history includes reaching the Champions League’s last-16 in the previous season, emerging from a group that ousted both Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid.

With the subsequent leg in Belgium set for the following week, predicting the outcome of this tie is challenging. Yet, considering Osasuna’s athletic and legal battles to return to European competition after 16 years, it would be somewhat ironic if they faltered at this initial stage.