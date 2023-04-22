La Liga: Espanyol and Cadiz Play Out 0-0 Stalemate

Espanyol halted its losing streak but couldn’t leave the relegation zone after drawing at home against Cadiz 0-0 in the Spanish league on Friday.

The result left Espanyol in 18th place, two points from safety with eight matches remaining. Cadiz moved to 14th, four points clear from the relegation zone.

Espanyol had lost six straight since February. The game against Cadiz was its third under new coach Luis Garcia.

The club from Barcelona has a demanding schedule to the end, with games against Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Sevilla.

Cadiz has won one of its last seven league matches.

Barcelona has an 11-point lead over Real Madrid at the top.

On Saturday, the Spanish top flight will witness ten teams in action as Real Madrid welcome Celta Vigo in the final match of the day.

In the day’s earlier games, Osasuna take on Real Betis, while Athletic CLub visit Almeria.

Real Sociedad take on Rayo Vallecano and Girona are at Real Valladolid on the weekend.

Champions-elect Barcelona will square up against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

