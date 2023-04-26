La Liga: Girona's Valentin Castellanos Hits Real Madrid for Four in Fresh Blow to Title Hopes

Girona’s Valentin Castellanos became the first player in 75 years to score four in a La Liga game against Real Madrid as they secured a stunning 4-2 win over Carlo Ancelotti’s side whose faint title hopes were dealt another blow on Tuesday.

With seven games to play, second-placed Real’s title chances are in tatters as they sit on 65 points, 11 adrift of Barcelona, who can extend their lead when they face 10th-placed Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

“It’s a dream to be able to score against Madrid, one of the best teams in the world, but to score four times, I could never have imagined,” the 24-year-old Argentine said. “It was a dream night.”

Castellanos, playing on a one-season loan from New York City FC, scored twice in each half to help the Catalan club stun the defending league champions.

Castellanos proved a one-man wrecking ball, netting twice early in each half, with Real’s Vinicius Jr making it 2-1 and Lucas Vazquez grabbing a late consolation.

The last time someone netted four goals or more against Real in a La Liga game was in December 1947, when Esteban Echavarria scored five for Real Oviedo.

Girona, who are ninth in La Liga with 41 points, have proved troublesome opponents for Real this season, with the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu ending 1-1 in October.

On Tuesday, they outclassed their visitors, exploiting an ill-disciplined Real defence.

The hosts stunned Real with their first goal 12 minutes into the match as an unmarked Castellanos headed in from close range following a cross from Miguel Gutierrez.

Girona doubled their lead 12 minutes later when Castellanos latched on to a long ball, worked his way into the box and fired low beneath Real keeper Andriy Lunin.

Real’s Vinicius Jr reduced the deficit in the 34th minute when he was left unmarked at the far post to head in Marco Asensio’s cross.

Castellanos, however, scored his third goal 36 seconds into the second half, sweeping home a right-footed half-volley after Real’s defence gave him space in the box.

The 24-year-old Argentine was left alone inside the box again and headed in his fourth goal of the evening, and his 11th in La Liga this season, in the 62nd minute, before being substituted 10 minutes later.

Real’s Vazquez scored from close range in the 85th minute.

(With inputs from Agencies)

