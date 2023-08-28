La Liga: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Set to be Sidelined for Up To Six Weeks

Real Madrid’s new number 7, Vinicius Junior is set to be out of action for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, as per AFP reports on Monday.

The Los Blancos confirmed their star man’s injury in a statement but did not specify the duration he was expected to be out of the squad.

Vinicius limped off injured against Celta Vigo on Friday early in Madrid’s 1-0 win at Balaidos, which kept the team top of La Liga with a 100 per cent record after three games.

The 23-year-old may not be fit by the time the Champions League starts on September 19, and is set to miss important La Liga matches against Real Sociedad and city rivals Atletico Madrid before then.

“(Vinicius) wanted to continue, so I don’t think it was that serious, he tried, then it hurt a bit," said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Friday, with the injury turning out to be more serious than first thought.

Spanish reports said the forward would miss between a month and six weeks, potentially missing five matches, four in the Spanish top flight and one in Europe.

The Brazillian star was a crucial part of Real Madrid’s Champions League winning campaign where he partnered with former Real Madrid player, Karim Benzema to help the side secure the prestigious title. He also had a phenomenal season last year as well racking up 23 goals and 21 assists in all competitions.

Los Blancos have opted for a change in formation ever since the big-money signing of English star, Jude Bellingham who has scored 4 goals in 3 games for the side since the start of the La Liga season. Ancelotti opted to play Bellingham in the central attacking midfielder role whilst Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes were chosen for the striker position.

Injury to Vinicius Jr. could mean that Carlo changes his system again or might even deploy their new-signing Joselu in place of the Brazillian star. Their next game against Getafe is on September 2, 2023, at 7:45 PM (IST)