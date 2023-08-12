La Liga: Valencia Pip Sevilla 2-1 as Rayo Vallecano Defeat Almeria 2-0

Valencia defeated Europa League champions Sevilla 2-1 on Friday on the opening night of the new Spanish Liga season.

Valencia, who only survived relegation by two points in the last campaign, took the lead on the hour mark thanks to a header from Guinea international defender Mouctar Diakhaby after good work by Portuguese teammate Andre Almeida.

Sevilla levelled nine minutes later when Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri headed in at the far post from a cross by Suso.

However, Valencia stunned the home side in the 88th minute when Javi Guerra hit the winner after Hugo Duro had set-up the opportunity.

“I am very happy not just for the goal but for the win by the team," Guerra said. “There is no better way to start the season.”

Sevilla played the last 10 minutes of the match with 10 men after Frenchman Loic Bade was red-carded for shirt pulling.

“It was a position that I think he can play in because he has energy and likes to dispute the ball,” Baraja said about Diakhaby. “He did a great job for us and the goal was a bonus that we did not expect. We deserved this prize.”

RAYO WINS

Rayo Vallecano forward Randy Nteka scored one goal and helped produce another in a 2-0 win at Almeria.

Rayo took control of the league’s inaugural match thanks to two early penalties in the debut of coach Francisco Rodriguez, who replaced the successful Andoni Iraola after he took over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Midfielder Isi Palazón, Rayo’s leading scorer last season, converted a 20th-minute penalty after Almeria defender Edgar González fouled Nteka in the area while disputing a ball.

Nteka, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Elche, fired a second spot kick into the corner of the net eight minutes later after Almeria’s Sergio Akieme used his arm to block a cross by Nteka in the area.

Last season, Rayo flirted with a Europa League berth before finishing 11th. This summer it reinforced its squad with the arrival of central defender Aridane Hernández from Osasuna and left back Alfonso Espino from Cádiz.

Defending champions Barcelona get their campaign underway on Sunday at Getafe.

Real Madrid go to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday while Atletico Madrid host Granada on Monday.

