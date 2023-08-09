La Masia Shines as Graduates Prove to be the Difference to Help Barca Win the Joan Gamper Trophy

Xavi’s FC Barcelona took on Ange Postecoglu’s Tottenham Hotspurs yesterday, for the Joan Gamper trophy where Barca completed a comeback to win the match 4-2.

Both sides started off with strong lineups, but Spurs missed the services of Harry Kane primarily due to him playing against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday. In place of the Englishman, Richarlison started as the striker along with Ivan Perisic and Giovanni Lo Celso as some notable names in the attack.

Barcelona started the game with Robert Lewandowski as the striker along with Raphinha and Gavi in the wings.

Xavi’s side started off strong as a cross from the Brazillian, Raphinha led to a goal thanks to a clinical finish from Lewandowski within the third minute of the game.

In the 24th minute, Tottenham managed to bag the equaliser as Oliver Skipp managed to score a rebound after Lo Celso’s finish hit the side post.

Barcelona had another chance to score with the Spurs keeper, Guglielmo Vicario was caught off his line as Raphina attempted to chip the ball in the net, but Vicario managed to get back in time to punch the ball away.

READ MORE: Pedri Reassures His Loyalty to Barcelona and Manager Xavi Amidst Ousmane Dembele’s Transfer Saga - News18

A cross from Ivan Perisic led to a goal thanks to a flying header from Oliver Skipp making it a brace for himself as Spurs looked to go all the way.

But substitutions changed the game as their youngsters from their infamous academy, La Masia, led to their comeback.

The likes of Abde Ezzalzouli, Ansu Fati as well as Ferran Torres, Ilkay Gundogan, all made their value known to Xavi as they managed to put pressure on Spurs in order to enforce a comeback.

Lamine Yamal who was brought in at the 80th minute was outstanding as he looked to take on the Spurs’ opposition displaying his flair, skills and tricks.

Stop that Lamine Yamal. pic.twitter.com/KjYfD2tkLc— Stop That Football (@stopthatfooty) August 8, 2023

The youngster Yamal managed to make an instant impact as he managed to assist teammate Ferran Torres with a pass using his outside foot to help secure the second goal.

Barca fullback Marcos Alonso also came close with a free-kick which he shot from the right wing and almost managed to squeeze it in.

But it was Yamal who was at the centre of all the attacks for Barca as he managed to evade the defender as he passed the ball to Ferran Torres which he set up for the Number 10, Ansu Fati to finish.

La Masia was in the spotlight as the academy youngsters combined to provide the final goal Yamal was having a fantastic cameo as he yet again dribbled past the opposition and passed to Fermin Lopez which he crossed for Abde to finish and complete the comeback victory.

Xavi will be looking forward to utilizing the youngsters in the league and testing who are ready for the big stage. The league and Champions League will demand a lot more from the youngsters as fans can be excited to see the infamous academy being at the forefront of Barcelona’s playstyle.