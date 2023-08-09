Lauren James Apologises For Horrible Foul Against Nigeria During FIFA WWC Encounter

Lauren James has been in the eye of a storm after she was sent off in England’s knockout victory over Nigeria in the Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023. The Lionesses toppled Nigeria in the Round of 16 clash, winning the penalty shootout 4-2. In the 87th minute of the game, the English forward collided with Michelle Alozie, bringing both players down. After recovering from the challenge, Lauren was spotted stepping on the Nigerian’s back, leading to her dismissal. The incident sparked criticism from all quarters. Lauren may potentially miss the rest of the tournament as a punishment.

Alozie tweeted, “abeg, rest. we are playing on the world’s stage. this game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. all respect for Lauren James."

James posted a tweet that read, “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience."

The English forward has been a star performer, establishing herself as one of the best players in the tournament. She already has three goals and three assists in the World Cup. In the game against Nigeria at the Suncorp Stadium, Lauren was shown a yellow initially for her challenge on Michelle Alozie. Later, a VAR review upgraded the card to red for her actions on the pitch.

Heartbroken over her actions, Lauren James apologised to her teammates following the red card. Defender Lucy Bronze has revealed that Lauren was extremely upset when she realised that her World Cup journey could soon be over after what had occurred on the pitch. Bronze, quoted by The Mirror, said, “She is very upset - there is no one going to be more upset than Lauren James.”

England coach Sarina Wiegman spoke to Lauren after the game. Wiegman told the press, “She lost her emotions. She did not want to hurt anybody, she is the sweetest person that I know.”

Lauren James will automatically miss her next game due to the one match-ban for a red-card offence. Her punishment will also be reviewed by FIFA’s disciplinary panel implying the chances of further sanctions. When asked about the possibility of a three-match ban, Sarina Wiegman said, “Let’s not make assumptions, about things that are yet to be decided.”

Several fans have compared the entire sequence of events with David Beckham’s infamous red card against Argentina back in 1998, costing England the game. This time, however, goals from Chloe Kelly, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and Bethany England in the penalty shoot-out ensured England’s position in the quarter-finals of the tournament. They will now play Colombia in Saturday’s semi-final.